QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.26 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY21 guidance to at least 2.42 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.11.
Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.
About QIAGEN
QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.