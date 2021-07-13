Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,366 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.48.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $193.62 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

