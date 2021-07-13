Qorvo, Inc. (NYSE:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 1,450 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NYSE:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.59, for a total transaction of $247,355.50.
Shares of NYSE:QRVO opened at $193.62 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $201.68.
Qorvo Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.