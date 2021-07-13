QS Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,995 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of QS Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $127,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Apple stock opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

