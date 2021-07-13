Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 482.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 44.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 354,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $258.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

