Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 2,965 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RE. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

NYSE RE opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

