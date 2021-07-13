Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 4,715 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $392.07 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $261.65 and a 12-month high of $392.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $361.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

