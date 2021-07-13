Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 9,213 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,592,000 after buying an additional 635,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after purchasing an additional 649,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,044 shares of company stock worth $11,218,284. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

