Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.86 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,150 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Alcoa by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.95 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

