Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 65.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,968 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $249.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

