Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

