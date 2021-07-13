Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $2.42 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 41.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 134.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 497.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.71.

NYSE CE opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.57. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.78 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

