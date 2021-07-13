Quaker Chemical Co. (KWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $237.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $170.31 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.62.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

