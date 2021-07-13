Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:MWA opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.