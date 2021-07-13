Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $226,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,540,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.