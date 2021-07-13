Quantinno Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.