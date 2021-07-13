Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $207,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter worth $720,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 56.9% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 29.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

