Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,488 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $126.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

