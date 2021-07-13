Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,712 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $157.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 102.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

