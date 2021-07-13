Quantitative Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Post by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Post stock opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.