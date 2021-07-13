Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $505.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $454.57. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $508.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

