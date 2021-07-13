Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $206.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.80. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $2,568,385.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,499,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $5,864,592 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

