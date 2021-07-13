Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 76,056 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 64.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,056 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 33.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,579,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth $126,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth $997,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 18.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAC. Truist raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

NYSE:MAC opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.06.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

