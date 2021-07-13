Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Head to Head Review

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quantum-Si and Rockwell Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum-Si N/A N/A -$3.59 million N/A N/A Rockwell Automation $6.33 billion 5.37 $1.02 billion $7.68 38.14

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum-Si.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quantum-Si and Rockwell Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum-Si 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Automation 1 8 6 0 2.33

Rockwell Automation has a consensus price target of $267.45, indicating a potential downside of 8.69%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Quantum-Si.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum-Si and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum-Si N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Automation 25.20% 57.72% 11.96%

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Quantum-Si on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut. Quantum-Si incorporated operates as a subsidiary of 4Catalyzer Corporation.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software. Its products include programmable automation controllers; design, visualization, and simulation software; and human machine interface products, networking products, industrial computers, sensing devices, machine safety devices, motion control products, and independent cart technology products. This segment also offers manufacturing execution system and analytics software to enhance operational productivity and meet regulatory requirements. The Control Products & Solutions segment provides low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, AC/DC variable frequency drives, motor control and circuit protection devices, operator and signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays and timers, and electrical control accessories. This segment also offers pre-configured line and load power solutions, packaged drives, motor control centers, and intelligent packaged power and engineered to order automation equipment solutions; and professional lifecycle services, such as safety, security, and digital transformation consulting, as well as automation and information project delivery capabilities, plant network, cloud, cybersecurity, asset management and predictive analytics, and remote, on-site, and managed support services. The company primarily serves a range of industries, which include the automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics; food and beverage, and life sciences; and oil and gas, metals, and chemicals through independent distributors and direct sales force worldwide. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

