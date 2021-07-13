Quark Price Reaches $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $706.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,293,536 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

