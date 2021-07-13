QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.53. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 13,478 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $73.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 60.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 150.0% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

