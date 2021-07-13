Quotient Technology’s (QUOT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

NYSE QUOT opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,662,837 shares in the company, valued at $58,165,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $670,231 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

