Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Up 3.6%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,299,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $539.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Qutoutiao in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Qutoutiao by 1,410.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

