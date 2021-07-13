Rage Fan Market Cap Tops $423,443.28 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $423,443.28 and approximately $954.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00111651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00158994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,215.46 or 1.00100222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.62 or 0.00960199 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,341,172 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

