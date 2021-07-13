Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Trading Up 5.4%

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.04. Approximately 2,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 234,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAIN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,493,349 shares of company stock valued at $41,070,869.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.