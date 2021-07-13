Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $14.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RRC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,003. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.48. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Range Resources by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,626,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.