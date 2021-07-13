Rapid7, Inc. (NYSE:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NYSE:RPD) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $103.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,615. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $104.20.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,370,420.00. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

