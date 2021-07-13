Rate3 Trading Down 20.5% This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $935,094.56 and approximately $106,078.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00873990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00092215 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

