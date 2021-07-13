Raymond James Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$46.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$39.75 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

TSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.33.

Shares of TSU stock traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, reaching C$41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$15.99 and a 12-month high of C$43.92. The firm has a market cap of C$421.46 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$152.79.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

