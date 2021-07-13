Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RCDTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

