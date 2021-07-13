Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.46

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 1616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on RXRX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.