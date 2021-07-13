Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 229.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

RRGB opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.66) EPS. Research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.