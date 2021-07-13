ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $52.02 million and approximately $89,282.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,614.13 or 1.00427224 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00040613 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.01229677 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00377727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.00378299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005186 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00009311 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

