Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLAY) SVP Thomas Catinazzo Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLAY) SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00.

NYSE:RLAY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.79. 307,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,148. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.