Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 126,800 Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Global by 86.3% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beam Global alerts:

BEEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BEEM opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.