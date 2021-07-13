Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nicholas Financial were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,218.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,790.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 39,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $436,268.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 90,475 shares of company stock worth $998,062 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $142.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.46. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

