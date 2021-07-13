Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.48. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

