Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Altabancorp worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

ALTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:ALTA opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $803.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.