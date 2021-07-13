Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 243,100 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 164.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Covanta worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

CVA opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 469.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

