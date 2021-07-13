Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 25,400 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Seneca Foods worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.09 per share, with a total value of $101,933.15. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246 over the last 90 days. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a market capitalization of $473.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

