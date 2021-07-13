RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $150.58 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.