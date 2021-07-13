Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €69.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Renault stock opened at €33.02 ($38.84) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.42. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

