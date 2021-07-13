Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $59,243.52 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $59,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $858,526.81.

On Monday, June 28th, Todd Foley sold 7,270 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $248,488.60.

On Friday, June 25th, Todd Foley sold 9,943 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $333,189.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Todd Foley sold 622 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $20,513.56.

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $571,389.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $484,286.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $313,582.08.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 293,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

