Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RSG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 370.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after buying an additional 706,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

