Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 246,129 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

